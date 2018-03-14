Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged with assault after CCTV appeal

  • 14 March 2018

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in Falkirk following a CCTV appeal by police.

A 27-year-old man was allegedly punched to the face during the incident and sustained serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The incident took place in Princes Street on 3 December.

Police Scotland said the 19-year-old man will appear in court at a later date.

