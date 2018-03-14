Man charged with assault after CCTV appeal
- 14 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in Falkirk following a CCTV appeal by police.
A 27-year-old man was allegedly punched to the face during the incident and sustained serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
The incident took place in Princes Street on 3 December.
Police Scotland said the 19-year-old man will appear in court at a later date.