Man in white dress exposes himself on train at Montrose

  • 14 March 2018
Image caption The incident took place as the train left Montrose railway station

British Transport Police have appealed for information after a man in a white dress exposed himself to passengers on a train.

The man was believed to be travelling as part of a stag do celebration when the incident took place as the train left Montrose station.

The incident took place on the 13:39 ScotRail service from Dundee to Aberdeen on Friday 2 March.

Police said passengers were "visibly offended" by the incident.

The man was described as white, about 6ft tall, with short hair.

