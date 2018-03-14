Man in white dress exposes himself on train at Montrose
British Transport Police have appealed for information after a man in a white dress exposed himself to passengers on a train.
The man was believed to be travelling as part of a stag do celebration when the incident took place as the train left Montrose station.
The incident took place on the 13:39 ScotRail service from Dundee to Aberdeen on Friday 2 March.
Police said passengers were "visibly offended" by the incident.
The man was described as white, about 6ft tall, with short hair.