Image copyright Abertay University Image caption Abertay was the first university in the world to offer degrees in computer games development

Abertay University's computer gaming courses have been ranked the best in Europe for the fourth consecutive year in an annual college admissions survey.

The Princeton Review survey also placed the university eleventh in the world for its postgraduate gaming courses.

Abertay held a programme of celebrations last year to mark 20 years of running computer gaming courses.

It was the first in the world to offer degree-level qualifications in computer games development.

Prof Gregor White, head of Abertay's school of arts, media and computer games, said: "The Princeton Review is highly respected the world over by those in the games industry, so for our degree courses to be ranked best in Europe for a fourth consecutive year is hugely pleasing for all of us at Abertay.

"This level of consistent achievement is only made possible through the academic expertise and commitment to excellence shown by colleagues within the school and across the university year after year."