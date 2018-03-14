Tayside and Central Scotland

Man to stand trial on Alyth murder charge

  • 14 March 2018
Hazel Court
Image caption John Donachy's body was discovered at a house in Hazel Court

A 35-year-old man will stand trial accused of murdering a man in Perthshire.

Murray Fotheringham is alleged to have killed John Donachy, 26, by punching him on the head and body and then stabbing him with a knife.

Mr Donachy's body was discovered at an address in Hazel Court, Alyth, at about 22:00 on 3 March.

Mr Fotheringham, from Alyth, made a second appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites