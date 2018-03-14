Image caption Callum Sneddon will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh in April

A man who raped two girls after filming them exposing themselves to him has been told to expect a "serious custodial sentence".

A court was told was told Callum Sneddon, 30, also raped a third girl and sexually assaulted another.

Sneddon, of Stenhousemuir, Stirlingshire, pled guilty to three charges of rape and two charges of sexual assault.

He will be sentenced on 20 April at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The offences took place between 2014 and last year.

The court was told that police were contacted after one of the victims told her parents.

Judge Lady Scott remanded Sneddon in custody and ordered a report to be made into his character.

She told Sneddon: "You will be facing a serious custodial sentence."