Prison absconder traced following police appeal
- 15 March 2018
A 33-year-old inmate who absconded from an open prison has been traced in Paisley.
Anthony McGinley's temporary release licence from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee was revoked while he was on home leave.
Officers issued an appeal on Wednesday to trace McGinley, saying he had connections to Hamilton and the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.
Police had warned the public not to approach him.