Man bailed over police vehicle incident

Image caption Stuart Lymer was granted bail at Perth Sheriff Court

A Staffordshire man has made a second court appearance after he and a teenage girl were injured during an incident inside a police vehicle in Perth.

Stuart Lymer, 45, and the 17-year-old were arrested and taken to hospital following the incident on 5 March.

Mr Lymer, from Uttoxeter, is charged with possessing a knife at Perth railway station on that date.

He was granted bail at Perth Sheriff Court and the case was fully committed for trial.

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).