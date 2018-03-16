Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption Ryan Craig was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work

A teenager who shouted sexual abuse at a female physio has been banned from attending football matches for two years.

Ryan Craig, 18, was described as the "ringleader" of a group of visiting fans who targeted Stenhousemuir FC's head sports therapist.

Craig then grabbed and pushed the club's head steward as the official went to intervene.

Craig, of Cumbernauld, was also ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was found guilty at an earlier hearing of offensive behaviour at a football match, and assaulting the steward.

The incident happened at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir on 4 November as the Scottish League Two side hosted Clyde.

'Foul-mouthed abuse'

Murray Aitken, defending, said that despite his conviction, Craig, who is single, "continued to deny the offence".

Mr Aitken added: "But there's an acceptance his behaviour was out of order."

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said the court had heard "a considerable body of evidence" which contradicted Craig's denial.

He said: "There's no doubt that you were part of a foul-mouthed group of drunken and aggressive louts at that game that day, and there was some evidence you were the ringleader."

He said Craig had directed "foul-mouthed abuse, to a certain extent sexual abuse, at a young woman who was part of the support of the opposite team".