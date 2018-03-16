Tayside and Central Scotland

CCTV appeal to trace Blairgowrie robbery bid suspect

  • 16 March 2018
Blairgowrie suspect Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have issued a CCTV image after a man tried to steal a box of money from a security guard in Blairgowrie.

The guard was delivering money to the Co-Op in Perth Road at about 12:10 on 20 February when he was approached.

The man ran off towards Blairgowrie town centre following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are keen to identify the male in the attached image who may have information thought to be vital to the investigation."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites