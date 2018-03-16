Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have issued a CCTV image after a man tried to steal a box of money from a security guard in Blairgowrie.

The guard was delivering money to the Co-Op in Perth Road at about 12:10 on 20 February when he was approached.

The man ran off towards Blairgowrie town centre following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are keen to identify the male in the attached image who may have information thought to be vital to the investigation."