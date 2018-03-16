Pensioner dies following Angus road collision
- 16 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 82-year-old man has died four days after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Angus.
The crash happened on the A94 near Glamis on Monday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the man's identity was not being released at the request of his family.