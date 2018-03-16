Image copyright Clacks Council Image caption The time capsule includes a group photo and badges

Clackmannanshire Council has appealed for information after a time capsule was unearthed during work on the new Tullibody school campus.

The glass capsule contains a group photograph and items including coins and badges.

The council believes the time capsule may have been buried when the nursery was added to the original Abercromby Primary School.

It was found by contractors Robertson Construction.

The new Tullibody South Campus will incorporate Abercromby PS, St Bernadette's RC PS, and a new nursery.

The council posted the appeal on its Facebook page.