Two men have died after a car came off a motorway and ended up in a field.

The crash happened on the M9 near Plean around one mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange at around 06:50 GMT on Saturday.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene while a third man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with minor injuries, Police Scotland said.

The road was closed between junctions eight and nine for about 10 hours while police carried out investigations.

Police said a grey Toyota Hilux travelling eastbound left the road, coming to a stop in a field.

Sgt David Marr said: "Tragically, as a result of this collision, two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their friends and families at this time."

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.