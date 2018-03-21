Image caption Aaron Scott was also placed on the sex offenders register at Dundee Sheriff Court

A primary school worker who downloaded child abuse videos and photos featuring victims as young as eight has been given a community sentence.

Aaron Scott worked as a catering assistant at a Dundee primary school, but was sacked following his arrest.

Police found more than 2,800 still images and 30 videos of children after raiding his home in the city last May.

Scott, 31, was placed on supervision for three years and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to take part in a sex offenders group work programme and placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told that many of the images featured young girls "heavily made-up" and "performing stripteases in a theatrical style".

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie told the court: "When interviewed by police, he said he didn't have a sexual interest in children.

"He said the torrent software was for downloading movies or games."

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said: "He was suspended from his job a day or two after his arrest and was ultimately dismissed on 23 September.

"He has not found work since and continues to reside with his parents."

Scott, of Dundee, previously admitted taking or making indecent images of children at his home address between 20 and 22 May last year.