Man jailed on drug supply charges

A repeat offender has been jailed for more than five-and-a-half years after admitting drug supply charges.

Thomas McIntrye, 50, from Cowie, near Stirling, was caught with heroin valued at £1,570 during a search at his home.

He told police that he got a bag of heroin for keeping the drugs for another man.

Lord Armstrong pointed out that McIntyre had previously served two "significant periods of imprisonment" for drug offences.

Passing sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, the judge added: "You have been given the opportunity over the years to reform your involvement in the abuse of drugs."

McIntyre was jailed for five years and 219 days after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin at his home in May 2017.

Defence counsel Drew McKenzie said the heroin belonged to a Stirling drug dealer who had earlier been the subject of a police search.

He said: "He asked the accused to look after the drugs for him and he stupidly agreed, on the basis he would get heroin for his personal use."