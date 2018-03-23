Affordable homes approved in Cairngorms
- 23 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two affordable homes developments in the Cairngorms National Park have been approved by the park authority's planning committee.
Atholl Estates has proposed building eight, two-bedroom homes in the village of Blair Atholl in Perthshire.
The properties will be aimed at the affordable rented market.
The other development involves demolishing a former secondary school in Moray and building nine homes on the site.