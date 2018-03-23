Tayside and Central Scotland

Affordable homes approved in Cairngorms

  • 23 March 2018

Two affordable homes developments in the Cairngorms National Park have been approved by the park authority's planning committee.

Atholl Estates has proposed building eight, two-bedroom homes in the village of Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

The properties will be aimed at the affordable rented market.

The other development involves demolishing a former secondary school in Moray and building nine homes on the site.

