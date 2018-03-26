Image copyright PPA Image caption Alistair Roy was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work

A fencer who stockpiled more than 30 tonnes of waste on an illegal landfill site has been given a community sentence.

Alistair Roy, 41, burned fridges, freezers and asbestos sheeting and allowed the waste to enter a tributary of the River Tay.

He set up the dump on a protected conservation area, with waste found covering an area of 1,600 sq m.

Roy, from Blairgowrie, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He admitted illegally treating waste between April and May 2015.

Roy also admitted illegally keeping controlled waste at the site between April 2015 and February 2016.

'Protracted period'

Perth Sheriff Court was told that Roy also allowed livestock to live in a caravan at the site.

The court was told previously that the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) repeatedly asked Roy to clear the site, but he kept adding more waste.

The court heard that businesses avoided paying for the proper disposal of their waste by taking it along to Roy's site and dumping it there instead.

A £34,000 Proceeds of Crime action has now been raised against Roy, as the Crown believed he was profiting from the site.

Sheriff William Wood told Roy: "Clearly you allowed materials to be deposited on this ground over a protracted period of time and the court cannot excuse or condone that in any way.

"Though you may have taken steps to try and deal with it, they clearly weren't sufficient steps."