Image copyright SHG Image caption The new development will include two hotels and a restaurant

Two new hotels built on the site of former Dundee furnishing company Robertson's are expected to create 300 new jobs.

Councillors have approved plans for the £20m development, which will see the B-listed Wilson House in Barrack Street demolished.

Developer SHG has agreed to retain the building's 1930s Art Deco facade.

Work on the project is expected to start in July and be completed by October next year.

The building has lain empty since the 130-year-old furnishing company closed in 2011.

The site will also include a restaurant under SHG's Boho brand.

Image copyright Google Image caption The building has lain empty since 2011

The Glasgow-based developer had originally intended to use the site for student accommodation.

It agreed to alter its plans following representations from the local community council and the public.

SHG chief executive Craig Inglis said: "Our amended plan aims to retain as much of the character and charm of the building as possible but to put it back into use so that it can contribute to the economic vibrancy of the city.

"Everyone respects this fine building but no-one wants to see it lie dormant any longer.

"Our proposal will give it back its dignity and help it to continue its part in the city's growth."

Dundee City Council city development convener Lynne Short said: "I am delighted about the council's decision and delighted this distinctive piece of Art Deco architecture is going to be maintained.

"The officers and the developers were keen to work together and I understand they are also keen for further work on projects and investing in developments on the waterfront."