Man arrested over rape in Dundee house
- 26 March 2018
A man has been arrested following a rape in Dundee on Saturday.
The attack happened in a house in Morgan Street between 02:00 to 04:00.
Police set up high-visibility patrols in the area following the assault.
The man, whose age has not been revealed, is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.