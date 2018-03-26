Tayside and Central Scotland

Man arrested over rape in Dundee house

Morgan Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The rape happened at a house in Morgan Street

A man has been arrested following a rape in Dundee on Saturday.

The attack happened in a house in Morgan Street between 02:00 to 04:00.

Police set up high-visibility patrols in the area following the assault.

The man, whose age has not been revealed, is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.