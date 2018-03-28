Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Andrew Pattie carried out the thefts while on bail

A Dundee man who broke into sheds and stole inflatable jacuzzis has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Andrew Pattie carried out the thefts while on bail after police found more than £33,000 worth of heroin in his flat.

Pattie, 25, stole three inflatable jacuzzis as well as Beatles memorabilia and a coin collection.

He admitted nine charges of theft and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The hot tubs were stolen over the course of five days last November.

Depute fiscal Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court that only one of the jacuzzis had been recovered.

Narrating the drug dealing charge, Mrs Gilmartin said: "Police were called to the sudden death of his partner at the address on 11 September.

"The locus was secured for further inquiry and during a search a significant quantity of drugs were found.

"In total, 671.2 grams of heroin were found with a potential street value of £33,560."

Defence solicitor David Duncan said: "He knows people in the area and it would not be difficult for him to move these items on.

"He accepts custody is inevitable."