Image copyright Google Image caption The man threatened staff at Dundee east housing office

A man has admitted storming into a housing office with a bag of knives and threatening to kill staff.

Thomas Barczynski went into the Dundee East Housing Office in the city's Pitkerro Road in October last year.

As staff called police, he pulled out his phone and showed workers images of haemorroids and the Illuminati - the name given to various secret groups alleged to conspire to control world affairs.

Police took him into custody.

When his bag was searched, officers found four "knives or bladed instruments" - as well as an ASP baton, a telescopic tactical baton manufactured in America.

A sheriff told Barczynski his antics were "totally unacceptable".

Barczynski, 45, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and a second of possessing an offensive weapon.

'Stress and success'

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said: "He knows as a matter of practicality there's no basis for the court to impose a community-based order.

"He expects a custodial sentence.

"When he's released from custody it is a matter for him whether he would be in a position to obtain accommodation either through the local authority or homeless accommodation or the like."

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Barczynski for 23 weeks.

He said: "What you did was absolutely unacceptable.

"Threatening to stab and kill people, even if you do it because you are desperate about your own circumstances, causes stress and distress and it will not be accepted by this court.

"The explanation for you having the weapons is only partly satisfactory.

"Even if you had a legitimate reason for having knives in general I can see no excuse of any sort for the baton."

'The hole you have dug'

He added: "It does not appear you are entitled to any support here.

"The place where you are most likely to be entitled to support is Poland, because you are a Polish citizen and the Polish government owes you certain duties.

"As far as I know, you are perfectly entitled to be in the UK and I'm not telling you to leave.

"But you do have to consider when you come out of prison what steps you can take to get yourself out of the hole you have dug."