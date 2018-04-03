Image caption The incident happened at an address in Kerrsview Terrace

Police have begun an investigation after a 10-month-old girl was found at a Dundee property with "unexplained injuries".

The child is in a serious but stable condition at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Officers say that the injuries were sustained at an address in Kerrsview Terrace on Easter Sunday.

Police are conducting inquiries in partnership with Dundee City Council Social Work Department and the NHS.

Det Insp Ray Birnie, of Tayside Division's Public Protection Unit, said: "There will be ongoing police activity at the address in the days ahead.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we deal with this incident. I would also ask that if they have any information that could assist us then to please come forward."