Man dies after being found in River Tay

A man has died after being recovered from the River Tay in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person in the water at Camperdown Dock shortly after 13:00 on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital but could not be revived.

Police said officers were attempting to identify the man, and how he came to be in the river. They have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.