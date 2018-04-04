Image copyright Google Image caption The road is closed and the public are being asked to avoid the area.

A call centre in Dundee has been evacuated over reports of suspicious packages.

Police Scotland and army explosive disposal teams are in attendance at the Tesco call centre on Baird Avenue.

The road is closed and the public are being asked to avoid the area.

A statement from the police said: "Police Scotland is currently in attendance at a call centre in Baird Avenue in Dundee following reports of suspicious packages.

"Army EOD have been made aware and the building has been evacuated."