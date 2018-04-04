Man charged with rape at a property in Dundee
- 4 April 2018
A 35-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in Dundee.
Police Scotland said the attack happened during the early hours of Saturday, 24 March, at a house in Morgan Street.
The man was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.