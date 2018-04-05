Image caption The health secretary says she is concerned about the running of NHS Tayside

Health Secretary Shona Robison has stepped in over concerns about the management of NHS Tayside.

She said she had acted because of the way the board had controlled its finances.

The chief executive of NHS Scotland has been instructed to "strengthen the leadership of NHS Tayside with immediate effect".

Concerns have been raised about the use of funds donated to the health service for IT improvements.

NHS Tayside has a significant funding gap, and has received emergency loans from the Scottish government.

Ms Robison said: "Issues over past few weeks have laid bare the extent of the problems facing NHS Tayside and the minutes of a meeting of Trustees in 2014 outline, in detail, the approval of the use of endowment funds by the Chief Executive.

"It has become clear to me that the current structure of the Board cannot deliver the improvements required to return to a sustainable position, while continuing to deliver safe and effective services to patients. In particular, I have concerns about the overall management of the Board's finances and the ability of leadership to carry through the change required to bring the Board back into financial balance.

"As such, I will be exercising Ministerial powers of intervention and moving NHS Tayside to the highest level of escalation and I have instructed the Chief Executive of NHS Scotland to strengthen the leadership of NHS Tayside with immediate effect."

Image caption NHS Tayside has needed tens of millions of pounds in loans from the government in recent years

NHS Tayside has received extra funding from the Scottish government amounting to tens of millions of pounds.

The health secretary is acting under a power of intervention covered by the National Health Service (Scotland) Act 1978.

She added: "It is imperative that all Boards use charitable donations for the purposes of which they were given.

"At my request, the Chief Executive of NHS Scotland has written to every NHS Board Chair seeking assurance that endowment monies are being spent for the correct purposes.

"We are also engaging directly with OSCR (Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator) on this issue."