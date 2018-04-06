Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on A823
- 6 April 2018
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on a road in Perth and Kinross.
Police Scotland said the accident involved a car on the A823 between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie about 17:25 on Thursday.
The 32-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene but has yet to be formally identified.
Officers have appealed to anyone who saw a green Kawaski motorcycle before the collision on the A823 to come forward.