Man's body found after caravan fire
- 11 April 2018
A man's body has been found after a fire at a caravan in Angus.
Firefighters were called to Woodley Caravan Park in Arbroath at about 21:50 on Tuesday night after the caravan was reported alight.
The fire was quickly extinguished but a man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Police said a joint investigation with the fire service would now take place to establish the cause of the blaze.