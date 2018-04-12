Image caption NHS Tayside has needed tens of millions of pounds in loans from the government in recent years

NHS Tayside is to repay money into an endowment fund which sparked a row costing two senior managers their job.

The health board's top management team was replaced after cash from the charity fund was used to pay for projects including a new IT system.

The board's new chiefs called an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday to agree to pay back the money.

Health Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the move, which has been paid for with brokerage loans from the government.

And she warned that any other health boards found to have made "inappropriate" use of endowment funds by the charity watchdog would have to pay it back "swiftly and in full".

An external review of governance at NHS Tayside is under way after a series of financial issues at the board, which has been propped up by tens of millions of pounds in "brokerage" loans from the Scottish government in recent years.

MSPs on Holyrood's public audit committee have been warned by NHS Scotland chief Paul Gray that the board's finances are "likely to deteriorate further".

Charity funds

Issues came to a head earlier in the month when a row broke out over a row over the use of funds from a charity endowment fund, which were used to "retrospectively fund projects" after the board was "faced with a funding deficit" in 2014.

There were claims that this was "inappropriate" use of the cash, particularly given the board had to temporarily suspend its constitution to do so, and the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator is looking in to the matter.

Ms Robison said it was these "latest revelations" which prompted her to step in and demand the resignation of chairman Prof John Connell and chief executive Lesley McLay, both of whom subsequently left their posts.

Their positions have been filled in the interim by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chairman John Brown and NHS Grampian CEO Malcolm Wright, who held their first board meetings this week.

Image caption New NHS Tayside chairman John Brown said the move would help the board move forward

Mr Brown and Mr Wright put forward a motion at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday that the endowment fund money should be repaid - although they stopped short of admitting that the funds had been used inappropriately.

Mr Brown said: "The decision made by the board today doesn't pre-empt the findings of the formal inquiry into Tayside NHS endowment funds by OSCR.

"It does mean that we can move forward, start to rebuild confidence and ensure there are no distractions to continuing to do what we do best and that is making sure everyone in Tayside receives high-quality and effective care and treatment."

'Acted quickly'

Ms Robison welcomed the move, having authorised further loans to the health board to cover the cost.

The health secretary said the new managers had "acted quickly to listen to the concerns of patients and staff".

She added: "This move to make good on the historic use of endowment funds will allow the board to fully concentrate on the important task of increasing public confidence and ensuring long term financial stability.

"NHS Scotland endowment funds operate within legal frameworks regulated by OSCR and we expect trustees to comply fully with the legislation.

"In addition to writing to all boards asking them to provide assurances that endowment funds are being used appropriately, OSCR has agreed to review the evidence provided.

"Should OSCR determine that spending of endowment funds by any board was inappropriate, I would expect it to be paid back swiftly and in full."

Scottish Labour had called for a "national investigation" into the use of endowment funds at other health boards.

Health spokesman Anas Sarwar said "public confidence in Shona Robison's ability to run the health service is in freefall", and said her position was "now untenable".