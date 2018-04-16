Police in Dundee want to trace a group of children after a fire at a former secondary school.

More than 40 firefighters attended the blaze at the former Baldragon Academy in Burn Street at about 15:30 on Saturday.

Officers said the group of boys and girls are all believed to be about 14-years-old.

Groups of children have begun to congregate at the site in recent months.

Ch Insp Nicky Russell said: "This has resulted in number of vandalisms and anti-social behaviour and I would like to stress that this will not be tolerated.

"We urge parents and carers to be aware of where their children are, who they are with and what they are doing.

"It is important for young people to understand the potential risks and consequences of their actions.

"They may get involved in activity they may consider is just 'a bit of a laugh' without considering the potential consequences."