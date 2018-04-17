Emergency response over concern for woman seen near River Tay
- 17 April 2018
Police closed a road in Perth city centre on Monday night after reports of a woman seen close to the River Tay.
Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue's water rescue unit, were called to Tay Street at about 22:00.
The operation focused on an area underneath the Perth Bridge on the side of the North Inch.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman was later traced and returned home.