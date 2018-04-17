Church elder sexually assaulted pensioners

Image copyright PPA Image caption Ronald Allstaff was placed on the sex offenders register for three years

A Perthshire church elder who admitted sexually assaulting two parishioners has been banned from being alone with women.

Ronald Allstaff, 73, carried out more than 20 assaults on the female pensioners last year.

He was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for three years.

Allstaff, from Bridge of Earn, was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

A charge relating to a third woman, who has since died, was dropped by prosecutors.

Allstafff was banned from being alone with any female other than his wife or daughter, and is not allowed to enter any new intimate domestic relationship without permission.

Regularly pounced

Perth Sheriff Court heard previously that Allstaff touched his first victim's breasts without warning while he was alone with her in her home.

The pensioner was distressed and tried to dismiss Allstaff's attack as a one-off, but he returned and sexually assaulted her on two further occasions.

The victim eventually broke down and told another church member. It then emerged that Allstaff had been carrying out identical attacks on another member of the congregation.

She described how Allstaff regularly "pounced" on her from behind and had to be pushed off as he told her: "It's just a bit of fun, you like it."

Solicitor Cliff Culley, defending, said Allstaff had never been in trouble before and it was "unusual" that he had started offending at his age.

Mr Culley said: "He appreciates the shame it has caused him and his family and he has had difficulty in coming to terms with that."

Sheriff William Wood said Allstaff had minimised his offending when speaking to social workers and had even tried to blame his victims for the incidents.

He said: "These were clearly elderly ladies who trusted you to help them out and you abused that trust."