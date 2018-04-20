Image caption The two men were found guilty following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court

A karate expert fought off two men who knocked her down and pinned her to the ground after following her home from a nightclub, a court heard.

Mohammad Islam and Shehab Smekramuddin were found guilty by a jury of assaulting the woman in Forfar last September.

The woman told a trial that she feared she was about to be raped when the men attacked her.

Islam and Smekramuddin will be sentenced in May.

The men, who Dundee Sheriff Court heard were in the UK illegally, were remanded in custody by Sheriff Linda Smith.

Islam, 28, and Smekramuddin, 59, had denied a charge of assault with intent to rape.

A jury found both men guilty of assault, with the allegation that they intended to rape the woman deleted from the charge by jurors.

'Persuasive evidence'

The trial heard that the men followed the woman as she walked through the Angus town.

The woman told the court that Islam approached and asked if she wanted to be "walked home".

As she was distracted, Smekramuddin approached the woman from behind, knocking her to the ground and pinning her down.

The woman punched and headbutted her attackers and kicked one of the men in the testicles.

She then broke free and fled before contacting friends and the police.

Giving evidence during the trial, the woman said: "My mind went blank - I thought I was going to be raped.

"The incident has had a big effect on me."

The woman told the court that she now suffers from panic attacks and anxiety and cannot walk her dog at night or go out in Forfar with her friends.

Depute Eilidh Robertson told a jury that the victim had given "powerful and persuasive evidence" against her two attackers.

Miss Robertson said: "She was pinned to the ground in a position which would make her vulnerable - less likely to fight off a potential rapist, less likely to get a good look at the men.

"She dropped her bag during the struggle and the men weren't interested in that - so what were they interested in?"