Police search for missing man 'inadequate'

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Arnold Mouat's body was discovered in his garage loft by a relative

Police failed to carry out a "full and systematic" search of the property of a missing Bo'ness man whose body was found there a month later.

Officers only spent five minutes searching Arnold Mouat's garage and garden in July 2017.

His body was discovered by a relative in the garage loft four weeks later.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said the "inadequate" search had added to Mr Mouat's family's distress.

The Pirc investigation focused on why Mr Mouat was not found by police officers during the search of his home address and outbuildings.

The 64-year-old was last seen at his home on 6 July.

Image caption Police searched Mr Mouat's property the day after he was reported missing

Commissioner Kate Frame said that the police search of Mr Mouat's property the following day took 40 minutes, with five minutes spent searching the garden and garage.

More than 50 volunteers subsequently joined in a search of the local area for Mr Mouat, with his family issuing an appeal for information.

The Pirc report noted that Mr Mouat's body had been discovered in the loft area of his garage by a relative on 5 August.

It said: "A post mortem ascertained the cause of death as asphyxiation and revealed that he had been dead for some time."

Image copyright Pirc Image caption Kate Frame described the police search as "inadequate"

Ms Frame said: "Clearly, if the police had carried out a thorough search of the garage area, then it is highly likely that they would have discovered Mr Mouat's body, something acknowledged by Police Scotland's own internal review.

"In light of this case, I have made several recommendations which I have shared with the deputy chief constable to enable him to put measures in place and take corrective action to prevent such failings happening again."

The recommendations include the need for officers, in particular trained police search advisors, to be "thorough and systematic" in their searches.

In a statement, Mr Mouat's family said the past eight months had been "incredibly difficult" as they tried to come to terms with the loss of "a loving father and husband".

The statement said: "We are aware of the Pirc report and note that a number of recommendations have been made.

"Going forward we hope that Police Scotland will look carefully at these recommendations and that valuable lessons have been learned.

"As a family, we are grateful for the support we have received but we would now ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us to come to terms with our loss in peace."