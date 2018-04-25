Image caption Laura McKay said legal highs changed her brother "mentally and physically"

The sister of a man who died after taking legal highs said two men jailed for selling the substances were "nothing better than drug dealers."

Paul Brocklehurst and Liston Pacitti ran Tayside shops selling new psychoactive substances (NPS) before they were completely outlawed in 2016.

Laura McKay's brother Michael, a former heroin addict from Arbroath who turned to NPS, died in 2014.

Ms McKay said the substances changed her brother "mentally and physically."

She told BBC Scotland: "He started dabbling with legal highs because he believed they were legal.

"Some of them were a substitute of heroin, some of them were a substitute of cannabis.

"He went to like a walking zombie within a matter of months.

"He became very withdrawn with the family and just wanted to stay away."

Image caption Paul Brocklehurst and Liston Pacitti were each jailed for four-and-a-half years

Brocklehurst and Pacitti were each jailed for four-and-a-half years at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday after admitting the culpable and reckless supply of NPS.

Both men admitted causing "danger of injury and danger to life" by supplying the substances between 2013 and 2015.

The pair sold NPS from stores in Montrose, Arbroath and Perth.

Ms McKay said: "They're nothing better than drug dealers that were openly proud of what they classed themselves as businessmen.

"That's not a businessman, far from it.

"I actually feel sorry for their families because their families are having to go through similar to what we went through.

"As a family, lose a brother, lose a son, lose a dad, lose an uncle, losing a family member.

"But they're really lucky they'll get to see their family members again - we won't."

Image copyright Laura McKay Image caption Michael McKay died in 2014, aged 33, after taking new psychoactive substances

Ms McKay welcomed the change in the law outlawing new psychoactive substances.

She said: "Our next generation of kids are not going to be able to witness this.

"If people do want to buy NPS it's going to be harder for them to get because they need to get it online or go and chap somebody's door.

"Not walking straight into a shop."