Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police say they are "very anxious" to trace Sean Cussick

One of two men wanted in connection with a "number of incidents" in Dundee has been traced by police.

Officers said Neil Hand, 29, had been apprehended and issued a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of Sean Cussick, 28.

Police said previously they were "very anxious" to trace the men, but warned the public not to approach them.

Mr Cussick is 5ft 8in tall, of muscular build, with short dark hair and a short, dark beard.

No details of the incidents have been released by police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a very good response from the public, and we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all who shared our appeal or called with information."