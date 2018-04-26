Father and son admit keeping banned weapons
A father and son could each be jailed for up to 10 years after admitting keeping banned weapons in their home, a court has heard.
Police discovered the prohibited items at Stuart and James McCullie's house in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross.
Stuart McCullie admitted possessing seven tear gas cartridges and a starter pistol.
His father admitted possessing five live long rifle cartridges, also known as dum-dum bullets.
A hearing was fixed at Perth Sheriff Court for Stuart McCullie to attempt to persuade the court not to impose a mandatory minimum five-year sentence.
Maximum sentence
Depute Lynne Mannion said: "During a search on 8 September, 2015, police recovered five ammunition rounds from the accused's [James McCullie] bedroom.
"During interview he admitted possession of the rounds and he has not held a firearm or shotgun certificate."
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: "I have looked at sentencing practice and by my calculations, the maximum sentence on each charge is 10 years.
"Of perhaps greater significance, as far as I can see, is that there is a minimum penalty."
Sheriff Foulis deferred sentence for the preparation of reports and granted both men bail.