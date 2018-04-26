Image copyright PPA Image caption James and Stuart McCullie admitted possessing prohibited weapons

A father and son could each be jailed for up to 10 years after admitting keeping banned weapons in their home, a court has heard.

Police discovered the prohibited items at Stuart and James McCullie's house in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross.

Stuart McCullie admitted possessing seven tear gas cartridges and a starter pistol.

His father admitted possessing five live long rifle cartridges, also known as dum-dum bullets.

A hearing was fixed at Perth Sheriff Court for Stuart McCullie to attempt to persuade the court not to impose a mandatory minimum five-year sentence.

Maximum sentence

Depute Lynne Mannion said: "During a search on 8 September, 2015, police recovered five ammunition rounds from the accused's [James McCullie] bedroom.

"During interview he admitted possession of the rounds and he has not held a firearm or shotgun certificate."

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: "I have looked at sentencing practice and by my calculations, the maximum sentence on each charge is 10 years.

"Of perhaps greater significance, as far as I can see, is that there is a minimum penalty."

Sheriff Foulis deferred sentence for the preparation of reports and granted both men bail.