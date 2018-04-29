NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man found seriously injured on road

  • 29 April 2018
A90 at Portlethen Image copyright Google
Image caption The injured man was found on the A90 at Portlethen

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was found on an Aberdeenshire road.

Police were called to the A90 at Portlethen just after 11:00 on Sunday.

Officers said investigations were ongoing but they do not believe the man's injuries were caused by being hit by a vehicle.

He is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites