Image copyright St Vigeans Road

A six-month-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with serious unexplained injuries at a house in Arbroath.

Police have launched a joint investigation with Angus Council social workers and NHS Tayside after being called to St Vigeans Road on Saturday.

The baby is being treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Det Ch Insp Scott Fotheringham said inquiries were at an early stage.

He said: "The serious injuries she has sustained are as yet unexplained.

"As part of this investigation, there will be a police presence in St Vigeans Road, Arbroath".