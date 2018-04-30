A 50-year-old motorcyclist has been charged after being caught riding at more than 137mph on a Perthshire road.

Officers said the biker had been charged with a number of road traffic offences after being stopped at the weekend.

Insp Ray Cuthill described the man's behaviour as "completely unacceptable."

The inspector said that officers would be patrolling routes that were popular with motorcyclists this weekend to "re-enforce the safety message."

Insp Cuthill said: "Unfortunately police officers across Scotland have to deal with a number of motorcycle rider fatalities and serious injuries throughout the year, particularly over the summer months.

"As a motorcyclist myself, I would urge you to book a track day if you wish to ride at higher speeds.

"That way if you do fall off there will not be an opposing vehicle, tree or other item of road furniture to bring you to a very abrupt stop."