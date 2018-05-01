Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Victoria Ferrier was last seen leaving the nightclub on Saturday morning

Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a 28-year-old woman who has been missing for three days.

Victoria Ferrier, from Dundee, was last seen leaving the Club Tropicana nightclub at about 01:30 on Saturday.

Ms Ferrier is about 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long dark hair, which was tied up.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white chiffon blouse with pink and black stripes.

She was also wearing white shorts, high chunky-heeled strap sandal shoes, and a denim jacket with a diamante design on the pocket.

Insp Chris Boath said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Victoria, who has not been seen since she left the nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning."