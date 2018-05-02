Man injured in Dundee chainsaw attack
A man has been injured after being attacked with a chainsaw at a golf club in Dundee.
Police said the incident took place at the city's Caird Park Golf Course at about 16:00 on Wednesday.
A 67-year-old man was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Officers said a 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault.