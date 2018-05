Image caption John Donachy's body was discovered at a house in Hazel Court

A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Perth and Kinross.

John Donachy's body was discovered at an address in Hazel Court, Alyth, on 3 March.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has now been arrested and charged over the death.

Another man, Murray Fotheringham, 35, was charged with murder when he appeared in court in March.

He is alleged to have punched Mr Donachy on the head and body and then stabbed him with a knife.