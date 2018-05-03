Chainsaw murder bid accused in court

Image copyright Google

A 44-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a golfer by attacking him with chainsaw in a Dundee park.

Joe Brown is alleged to have repeatedly struck Arthur Innes, 61, on the head and body with the running chainsaw at Dundee's Caird Park on Wednesday.

He is also accused of assaulting Andrew Hay, 60, with a Taser on the same date.

Mr Brown made no plea during a private hearing Dundee Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

He is also accused of brandishing a chainsaw at his home to the fear and alarm of others, and being in possession of a Taser disguised as a mobile phone.

He is alleged to have been on two bail orders, from Dundee and Inverness Sheriff Courts, at the time of the alleged offences.

The case was continued for further examination and is expected to call again next week.