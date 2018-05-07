Image copyright Police Scotlland Image caption Police dogs Gray (left) and Dale guard their trophy collection after success at the National Police Dog Trials

A Police Scotland dog and his handler have proved themselves the best in Britain.

Dundee-based PC Peter Gargan and police dog Dale, a three-year-old German Shepherd, scooped top prize in the 58th National Police Dog Trials.

They won the Jordan Shield for overall national police dog champion and two trophies for tracking and searching.

PC Magnus McGarry and police dog Gray, a four-year-old cross, won the Stanley Peck trophy for best obedience.

PC Andy Gamble and police dog Duke, a four-year old German Shepherd, also took part in the event which was hosted by the Metropolitan Police in London.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Winning teams PC Magnus McGarry (left) with police dog Gray and PC Peter Gargan with police dog Dale

The event was the culmination of regional trials in which all 16 finalists were either runners-up or winners.

Ch Insp Neil Anderson said: "This is an excellent result from PC Peter Gargan and police dog Dale who won this prestigious national award, and PC Magnus McGarry and police dog Gray who won the obedience trophy.

"This is the first time for a very long time that an officer from Dundee dog section has won this award and it is down to hard work and determination of the officer, dog and instructional staff that resulted in winning these awards.

"Police Scotland puts a lot of work into training the police dogs and handlers and through the quality of dogs sourced and excellent instruction, the results obtained from our police dog handlers in an operational context is outstanding."