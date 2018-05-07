Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck by a car while walking in Argyllgait

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious head injuries after being knocked down by a car in Dundee.

Police Scotland said the 34-year-old man was struck by the vehicle in Argyllgait in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers were alerted at 01:18 and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A man is in custody following the incident and police inquiries are continuing. Officers are urging witnesses to contact them.

The road between the Westport Roundabout and North Lindsay Street was closed for several hours but has now re-opened.