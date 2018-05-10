Thousands of spectators are attending the Medieval Combat World Championships at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

Teams will participate in full-contact medieval battles, duelling, team fights and archery during the four-day event on the palace grounds.

It is the first time the championships have been staged in the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

All images are subject to copyright.