A third person has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A904 on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that the 21-year-old male driver of the car died in hospital.

Two female passengers, aged 21 and 20, were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at the Champany Junction near Linlithgow.

A 22-year-old female passenger remains in hospital, where her condition is described as stable.

The incident, which involved a silver Mini Cooper and a white Scania articulated lorry, took place at about 15:40 on Tuesday.

Insp Andrew Thomson of Forth Valley's road policing unit said: "A third person has now tragically lost their life and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all those involved at this very difficult time."