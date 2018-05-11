Castle Huntly prisoner missing after home leave
- 11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A prisoner has gone missing while on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.
Martin Stewart, 38, has not been seen since Wednesday.
Police have warned members of the public not to approach him and to contact them if they see him.
It is believed he has connections in the Paisley area.