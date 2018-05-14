Image caption The video showed the group of teenagers attacking a girl in Stenhousemuir

Four teenagers have been charged with assault, after a video of an attack in Stenhousemuir was circulated on social media.

The video showed several girls attacking another girl, pulling her to the ground by the hair and kicking her face several times.

The victim's mobile phone was also kicked from her hand.

Police said the charges related to incidents that took place at various locations on Friday 4 May.

A spokesperson added: "These callous and unprovoked attacks have been treated with the utmost seriousness and there will be ongoing high visibility patrols in the area over the coming weekends as part of continuing enquiries."

"We would urge the local community to tell us their concerns and pass on any information which may be able to help."