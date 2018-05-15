Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged incident took place outside Dundee's Underground nightclub

Dundee FC midfielder Paul McGowan has been arrested over an alleged brawl in the early hours of Monday morning.

The footballer is suspected of having been involved in a fight at about 02:00 outside Dundee's Underground nightclub in South Tay Street.

It is understood he and other players attended the club's Player of the Year dinner earlier on Sunday evening.

He was later arrested and charged with assault. He will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 30-year-old man was arrested in South Tay Street, Dundee, shortly after 2am on Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault.

McGowan signed for Dundee in 2014 and has played more than 120 games for the club, scoring six goals.

He recently signed a one year contract extension at Dens Park.